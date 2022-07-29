Brandon Wu posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brandon Wu hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Wu finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Brandon Wu had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wu's 117 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.