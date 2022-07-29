Brandon Matthews shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brandon Matthews hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Matthews's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 1 over for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Matthews chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Matthews reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.