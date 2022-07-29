-
Brandon Matthews shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Matthews uses high fade off the tee to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Matthews makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
Brandon Matthews hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Matthews's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 1 over for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Matthews chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Matthews reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.
