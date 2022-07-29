Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brandon Hagy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hagy's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hagy's tee shot went 253 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 5 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hagy missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 4 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.