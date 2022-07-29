Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Van Pelt's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.