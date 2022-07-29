Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Bo Hoag in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoag finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Bo Hoag's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Hoag to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hoag hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 4 under for the round.