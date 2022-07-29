Bill Haas shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bill Haas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Haas had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Haas's tee shot went 242 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Haas's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to even for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

Haas tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to 2 over for the round.