Ben Martin shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Martin's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Martin chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.