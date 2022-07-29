Ben Kohles shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Kohles hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kohles got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kohles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.