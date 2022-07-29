Ben Cook finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Cook hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Cook's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cook's 97 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Cook hit his 96 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.