Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Hossler had a fantastic chip-in on the 233-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 36 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Hossler had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hossler at 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hossler's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.