  • Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler's bunker escape leads to birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.