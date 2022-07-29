Austin Smotherman posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Austin Smotherman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Austin Smotherman missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.