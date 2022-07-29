Austin Cook comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Austin Cook hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cook finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Austin Cook's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fourth, Cook hit his 120 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Cook chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cook had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.