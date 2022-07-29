Andrew Novak shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Andrew Novak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 148th at 7 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Novak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Novak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Novak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Novak to 2 over for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 3 over for the round.