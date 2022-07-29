Andrew Landry shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 118th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Landry at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Landry at even for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Landry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Landry had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Landry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Landry's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.