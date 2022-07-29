Alex Smalley rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Smalley finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Alex Smalley's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Smalley's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 46 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.