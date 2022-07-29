Adam Svensson shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Adam Svensson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Svensson's tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Svensson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.