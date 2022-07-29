Adam Scott delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Scott finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Adam Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scott's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Scott chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 6 under for the round.