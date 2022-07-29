Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Schenk got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Schenk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Schenk's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.