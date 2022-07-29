Adam Hadwin shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hadwin's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.