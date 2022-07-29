Strong putting brings Aaron Baddeley an even-par round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Aaron Baddeley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Aaron Baddeley's his second shot went 15 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Baddeley chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

Baddeley his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.