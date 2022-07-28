Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Zach Johnson in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Zach Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Johnson finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Zach Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Johnson's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.