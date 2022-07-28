Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Clark had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Clark's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.