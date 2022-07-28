7-over 79 by Wyatt Worthington II in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wyatt Worthington II hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Worthington II finished his day in 154th at 7 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Worthington II got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Worthington II to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Worthington II got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Worthington II to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Worthington II got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Worthington II to 3 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Worthington II's tee shot went 143 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Worthington II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Worthington II to 5 over for the round.

Worthington II got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Worthington II to 6 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Worthington II's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.