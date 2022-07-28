William McGirt shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, William McGirt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, McGirt hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, McGirt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGirt at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McGirt's 104 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.