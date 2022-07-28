Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Zalatoris hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 331 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Zalatoris's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Zalatoris had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Zalatoris hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zalatoris at 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.