Wesley Bryan shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bryan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bryan hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.