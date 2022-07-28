Webb Simpson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Simpson finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-5 14th, Webb Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Simpson's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Simpson had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.