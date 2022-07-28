  • Webb Simpson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson converts a birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.