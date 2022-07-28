Vince Whaley shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vince Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Whaley's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.