Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-over 39 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Vaughn Taylor hit 5 of 9 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day in 156th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.