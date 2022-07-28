Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 165 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Duncan hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Duncan's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.