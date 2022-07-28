Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Troy Merritt in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Merritt finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Troy Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Merritt's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Merritt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Merritt missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 4 under for the round.