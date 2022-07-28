Trey Mullinax shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Mullinax at 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

At the 635-yard 13th hole par-5, Mullinax hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the day.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Mullinax's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.