Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tony Finau hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Taylor Pendrith; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Tony Finau had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Finau's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Finau hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Finau had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 8 under for the round.