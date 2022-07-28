Tommy Gainey shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tommy Gainey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Gainey stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 233-yard par-3 11th. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gainey hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gainey to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gainey's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Gainey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to even for the round.