Taylor Pendrith shoots 8-under 64 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Pendrith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Tony Finau; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Pendrith's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Pendrith had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pendrith's 72 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Pendrith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Pendrith had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.

Pendrith hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 635-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Pendrith to 6 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Pendrith hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Pendrith hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 8 under for the round.