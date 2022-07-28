Taylor Moore putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Taylor Moore hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Moore's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Moore had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Moore hit his 71 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.