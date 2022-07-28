Sung Kang shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Kang chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.