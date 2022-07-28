Stewart Cink posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Cink finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Stewart Cink chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Cink had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cink's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Cink missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Cink to 4 under for the round.