Stephan Jaeger shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Jaeger's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.