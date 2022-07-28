Si Woo Kim shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 4 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.