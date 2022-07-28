Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Seung-Yul Noh hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Noh hit his 103 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

Noh missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.