Seth Reeves rebounds from poor front in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reeves finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Seth Reeves hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Reeves's tee shot went 139 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Reeves chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Reeves's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.