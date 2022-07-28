Sepp Straka shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Straka's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.