Sean O'Hair shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, O'Hair's 123 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even-par for the round.