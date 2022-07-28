Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.