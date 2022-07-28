Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Piercy's 72 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Piercy's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.