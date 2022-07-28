Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Scott Gutschewski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gutschewski had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.