Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kodaira hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.