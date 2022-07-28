Sam Ryder shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sam Ryder hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, and Kurt Kitayama; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 251 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 82 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.