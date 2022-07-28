  • Sam Ryder shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder drains a 27-foot birdie at Rocket Mortgage

