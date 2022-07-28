Sahith Theegala putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sahith Theegala had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Theegala's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Theegala's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Theegala hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Theegala hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.